Spruce Root’s workshop involves more than simply budgeting; it’s also about learning how to use debt, and how to build wealth. Individual financial wellness counseling is also available. (Flickr photo/Mike Fleming)

Haley Armstrong is the Financial Wellness Program manager at Spruce Root. She’s coordinating a virtual Financial Wellness Workshop 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on December 12 and 13. The course is for all Southeast Alaska residents (or Sealaska shareholders living outside Alaska) who want to improve their overall relationship to money, build their credit, and to build a healthier future for themselves and their families. The cost of this workshop is $25. (The fee may be waived for financial hardship. If you do not have access to a laptop or tablet please email grow@spruceroot.org for accommodations.) Registration available online, closing December 2.