Girls on the Run is an after-school program for girls in grades 3-5 that “inspires them to be joyful, healthy, and confident” while training for a 5K fun run. Claire Weber coordinates the program for Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) and is also the coach. Ruby Skordahl is a participant, and Julie Skordahl is her mom. Ruby has enjoyed the program and plans to participate again next year. The 5K Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Volunteers — and cheerleaders — are needed for the event! Contact Claire at the number/email listed above.