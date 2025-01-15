Shelby Williams co-produces — and performs in — the Ramshackle Cabaret. The group’s annual large show, “Hot Damned,” opens for two nights only 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 14 and 15, 2025, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. The Cabaret is looking for volunteer stage crew, costumers, and security. Volunteers receive free tickets to one performance. Interested volunteers can connect with organizers at volunteer.ramshackle@gmail.com. VIP tickets go on sale 2 p.m. this Sunday at Harrigan ($50, limit 2 per person, unless you’re reserving a table). General admission tickets will go on sale February 1.
