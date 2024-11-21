Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom addresses the graduating class of ALET2024-2 in the Sitka Performing Arts Center on November 15. She told trooper recruits, “I’m here to tell you this administration has your six when other states have dealt with issues that have been very, very public, they’ve defunded the police and they’ve experienced lots of distrust and waning public support for law enforcement professionals. Alaska has consistently stood apart in backing the blue.” (DPS image capture)

Thirty-four graduates of the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy received their badges in a ceremony in Sitka last week (11-15-24).

The graduating recruits each completed more than 1,000 hours of training over 17 weeks of both classroom and field courses.

This particular class (ALET2024-2) received unusual field training when a brown bear came onto academy grounds on November 1, while recruits were engaged in outdoor training scenarios. Moments earlier, the bear had walked across the Sitka Fine Arts Campus, and bluff-charged a pedestrian at the intersection near the entrance to the academy. Alaska Wildlife Troopers shot the 400-pound animal as it entered the academy grounds.

This early introduction may prove useful to 24 of the recruits, who are going to become Alaska State and Wildlife troopers. Nine of the recruits are joining other city and state agencies, and 1 will become a deputy fire marshal.

Alaska Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom gave the keynote address. Here’s an excerpt of her remarks.

“You will see and deal with some of the worst in society. I hope you don’t let that diminish your faith in humanity or cause you to become cynical or jaded, although I’m sure there will be some days that you might feel that way. As you each head back to your respective agencies statewide, strive to be a positive presence among the residents of the communities that you serve. Just the mere fact that you are here and you graduated from this academy, you already stand miles apart from others, and have the ability to change lives for the positive, create allies and cultivate relationships, so that people will see that you are a helper. You’re their guardian.”

Lt. Governor Dahlstrom also reminded recruits that asking for help was not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength.

Trooper recruits will spend an additional week of training focused on tasks specific to the Department of Public Safety, and other elements of law enforcement unique to Alaska State Troopers. Recruits will then enter an 8-month field training and evaluation program in Fairbanks, Soldotna, or the Mat-Su before being promoted to the full rank of trooper.

The Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy in Sitka graduates two classes of future officers every year.

Graduates of ALET2024-2 include:

Trooper Kyler Anderson, Alaska State Troopers

Officer Jorell Anievas, Anchorage Airport Police and Fire

Trooper Adam Belliston, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Anthony Bigari, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Nicholas Blanchard, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Tyler Bosdell, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Trooper William Brennan, Alaska State Troopers

Officer Kristoffer Cunanan, Kodiak Police Department

Trooper Evan Davis, Alaska State Troopers**

Officer Jacob Davis, Anchorage Airport Police and Fire

Trooper Julien Dreher, Alaska State Troopers

Officer Gavyn Gentry, Anchorage Airport Police and Fire

Trooper Georgia Gonzalez-Sudberry, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Officer Marek Grieme, Soldotna Police Department

Trooper Wyatt Huston, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Mitchell Keith, Alaska State Troopers

Officer Jacob Lewis, Anchorage Airport Police and Fire

Trooper Kenan Lousch, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Angelina Martin, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper John Maynard, Alaska State Troopers**

Trooper Charlotte McNally, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Jeremy Medina, Alaska State Troopers

Officer Juliana Osgood, North Slope Borough Police Department

Trooper Micah Pletsch, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Radgosky, State Fire Marshal’s Office

Trooper Carlos Rivas, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Sumitr “Donny” Saetan, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper John Simoneau, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Caleb Smith, Alaska State Troopers

VPSO Devin Spears, Copper River Native Association

Trooper Jacob Stillie, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper John Van Diest, Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Klay Weeks, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Officer Cody Woods, Juneau Police Department

**Lateral recruits attended an abbreviated eight-week academy.