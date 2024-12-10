Margot O’Connell is a librarian at the Sitka Public Library, which is debuting a pub-style Geography Trivia Night for adults, 6 p.m. Thursday, December 19. Teams of 2-4 people are invited to sign up by calling the library at 907-747-4020. The competition is limited to 10 teams. Individuals who want to participate — but don’t have a team — can call O’Connell at 907-747-4028 and she’ll try and place you with others. Spectators are welcome!
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 10/8/23
Alaska Airlines Spring 2024– ended 3/24/24
Russell’s Kayak Giveaway – ended 6/30/24
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2024 – ended 9/29/24