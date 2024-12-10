Librarian Margot O’Connell recommends studying world capitals, as well as the locations of global extremes, longest, deepest, highest, etc. (Flickr photo/Steve Cadman)

Margot O’Connell is a librarian at the Sitka Public Library, which is debuting a pub-style Geography Trivia Night for adults, 6 p.m. Thursday, December 19. Teams of 2-4 people are invited to sign up by calling the library at 907-747-4020. The competition is limited to 10 teams. Individuals who want to participate — but don’t have a team — can call O’Connell at 907-747-4028 and she’ll try and place you with others. Spectators are welcome!