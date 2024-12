Wearable Art is more than a fashion show. It’s a journey into the imaginations of some of Sitka’s most creative artists. (GSAC/Jordan)

Sitka’s Wearable Arts Show is issuing a final call for designers who can bring an artist’s eye to the world of clothing. The theme for this year’s show is “Forest to the Sea.” Bobbi Jordan joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about the event and how designers can sign up. Listen to the full interview here:

The deadline to sign up is Friday, December 13. Designers can sign up at sitkaartscouncil.org.