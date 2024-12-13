Sitka Maritime Heritage Society and Sitka 4-H will hold a free toy boat-making activity for kids 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Japonski Island boathouse. Keith Nyitray and Bruce Gazaway of Sitka Maritime Heritage Society joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the history of the boathouse and what people should know about this weekend’s event. Listen to the full interview here:



Kits are limited and a reservation can be made at sitkamaritime.org. The activity is best for those age 6 through 12.