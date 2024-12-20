Ari Snider in the field (and the rain) during his KCAW Fellowship

We had a wonderful time on Southeast Celebrates News Day this year, with much to celebrate. While raising money for our local news, we heard from beloved folks near and far. Sarah Evangeline Hughes’ brother, sister, and friend and colleague told us about Sarah and why they wanted to start the Sarah Evangeline Hughes News Residency Fund at KCAW. Continuing our tradition of interviews with former Raven Radio fellows, we interviewed Ari Snider and Emily Russell too.

Hear them below, and join in on our end-of-year news drive here.





Ari Snider interviewed by Katherine Rose

Emily Russell interviewed by Rob Woolsey

Nate Hughes (Sarah Hughes’ brother) interviewed by Rich McClear

Lisa Nurnberger (Sarah Hughes’ friend and colleague) interviewed by Rich McClear