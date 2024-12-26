This year’s production of The Radio Adventure Hour features four acts of a single original play, “Mystery on the High Seas” — with a different actor in each role every act. (GSAC photo/Bobbi Jordan)

Shannon Haughland and Freddie Charbonneau are with Sitka Community Theater. This Sunday, December 29, beginning at noon, they’ll host rebroadcast last November’s production of The Radio Adventure Hour. Although the show was performed before a live audience in the Sitka Performing Arts Center, it was written to be listened to over the airwaves.