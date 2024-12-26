Shannon Haughland and Freddie Charbonneau are with Sitka Community Theater. This Sunday, December 29, beginning at noon, they’ll host rebroadcast last November’s production of The Radio Adventure Hour. Although the show was performed before a live audience in the Sitka Performing Arts Center, it was written to be listened to over the airwaves.
