Santa Claus is more than a little distressed this year by cutbacks from an all-new agency up North: The Department of Polar Efficiency (DOPE). It’s not enough that the hot cocoa fueling his elves has been replaced by melted snow, and that his team of reindeer has been halved (and are possibly not reindeer at all) — Santa has drawn the line at the ban on morale-boosting tickle fights on the workshop floor. He’s taking matters into his own hands and personally bringing back the Magic of Christmas.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 10/8/23
Alaska Airlines Spring 2024– ended 3/24/24
Russell’s Kayak Giveaway – ended 6/30/24
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2024 – ended 9/29/24