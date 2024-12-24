“Experts” in the Department of Polar Efficiency (DOPE) crossed the line when they cut down Santa’s reinder fleet from eight to four. “I don’t know their names — I don’t even think they’re reindeer,” says Santa, “I think one is a golden retriever!” (Flickr photo/Tim Reckman)

Santa Claus is more than a little distressed this year by cutbacks from an all-new agency up North: The Department of Polar Efficiency (DOPE). It’s not enough that the hot cocoa fueling his elves has been replaced by melted snow, and that his team of reindeer has been halved (and are possibly not reindeer at all) — Santa has drawn the line at the ban on morale-boosting tickle fights on the workshop floor. He’s taking matters into his own hands and personally bringing back the Magic of Christmas.