Sitka’s police chief is still in the role, but the city is advertising for the job.



The city’s Human Resources department posted the position to its new government job board on Friday (1-3-25) afternoon. The post prompted questions on social media about whether Police Chief Robert Baty had stepped down. In an email to KCAW on Monday (1-6-25) Municipal Administrator John Leach said that Chief Baty remains interim Police Chief under a temporary agreement that’s set to expire at the end of June, this year.

Leach wrote that, as with any interim position, the city is advertising for a full-time, regular replacement. Leach said the city has been conducting a review of its job descriptions, and the police chief job was posted on Friday (1-3-25) after the revision of the job description was finalized.

Baty has served as the city’s police chief since 2019. He took over the department amid turmoil that carried over from the previous administration, including several lawsuits brought by former officers. Baty’s administration has not been without his challenges: he’s a defendant in a couple of lawsuits against the city over his interpretation of municipal code. Recent concerns about the euthanasia of several animals at the Sitka Animal Shelter have been leveled at Baty’s administration. Leach said that the city is investigating the allegations. He hopes to complete the investigation by the end of the month and share findings with the Sitka Assembly.