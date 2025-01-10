Linus Hornig (left) and Cemre Yenigelen are spending the 2024-2025 school year in Sitka through the AFS exchange program. (Photo provided by Connie Kreiss, 2025)

Two AFS exchange students are spending the school year in Sitka. Students Linus Hornig and Cemre Yenigelen will be sharing reflections on their experiences so far in a community presentation at the Sitka Public Library this weekend. They joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss what they’ve learned so far and share details about an upcoming presentation at the library. Listen to the full interview below:

Hornig, Yenigelen, and a former Rotary exchange student will share more about their experiences Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m at the Sitka Public Library.