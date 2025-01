Timothy Benolken and Keilani Stockton with their newborn Wilder David Benolken. (SEARHC/Vincent Balansag)

The first baby of 2025 arrived in Sitka at 12:15 p.m. on January 9 at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. Wilder David Benolken weighed 9.4 pounds and measured 21.5 inches long.

Parents Keilani Stockton and Timothy Benolken, of Craig, received a gift basket with contributions from Allen Marine Tours, the Alaska Raptor Rehabilitation Center, Fate Accompli Gallery & Gifts, Hames Corporation, Kaitlyn Hull Photography, Petro Marine Services, Raven Radio, Wayfinder Wealth, and Sitka Babies and Books.