The city is setting aside money, anticipating that a special election could happen this spring.



A group of Sitkans are currently gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to limit cruise tourism. They must collect 613 signatures by March 30 in order to put the initiative out to voters in a special election.



When the Sitka Assembly met on Tuesday (1-14-25) it approved a financial appropriation of just under $18,000 requested by Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson, who said the money would go toward ballots, stipends for election officials, advertising, and staff overtime.

“Our budget, we don’t currently have the funds to hold a special election, and so to be proactive and ensure that we’re ready to go when and if that happens, we’re seeking the funding now,” Peterson said. “And then, of course, if there isn’t a special election, then those funds would go back into the general fund.”

The assembly approved the additional funding unanimously. If enough petition signatures are collected and approved by March 30, the city has up to 90 days to hold a special election.