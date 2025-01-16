Among the highlights of Sitka’s 2024 “State of the City” report: The Sitka Public Library had 93,000 visits last year. (KCAW photo/Bill Foster)

Municipal administrator John Leach previews his annual “State of the City” report, which he’ll deliver to the Chamber of Commerce, noon Wednesday, January 22, in the Misfit Island Cafe. The city has made inroads in infrastructure (new marine haul out), services (new Parks & Recreation office). Other city departments are seeing increased activity as well: the library had over 93,000 visitors, and the Police Deportment responded to 24,000 emergency calls.