The alley behind Bayview Pub in Sitka, where April McLaughlin allegedly delivered a package containing about half a pound of methamphetamine to Adam Fondell on January 16. (KCAW/Woolsey)

Police arrested two Sitkans yesterday after a drug bust turned into a high-speed car chase that ended in front of a local school.

Earlier this week, investigators from the Sitka Police Department and the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force (SEACAD) intercepted a package sent by US mail containing just over half a pound of methamphetamine. On January 16, investigators tracked the package to a storage unit on Etolin Way, where they made contact with 37-year-old Adam Fondell. According to charging documents, Fondell fled the scene, striking an officer and an occupied patrol vehicle in the process.

In a press release Thursday, the Sitka Police Department said that an officer discharged a single shot at the suspect’s vehicle. Police said no serious injuries were reported. The name of the officer who discharged a weapon has not been released, and police could not be reached for comment by press time. According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer’s use of lethal force.

After a car and foot chase, police detained Fondell about 10 feet from the doors of Sitka High School, where the boys’ varsity basketball team was playing.

Police also arrested 38-year-old April McLaughlin on felony drug charges for delivering the drugs to Fondell at the Bayview Pub. Late Friday, police announced the arrest of a third suspect in the case, who fled the high school after stealing a car and was later detained. As of press time, the name of the third suspect was not released.



Both Fondell and McLaughlin are being held at the Sitka Jail on bail set at $200,000 and $60,000, respectively. Fondell has been charged with three felony drug counts and McLaughlin has been charged with one felony drug count.