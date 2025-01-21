Police have arrested and charged a third Sitkan involved in last week’s drug bust. 47-year-old Casey Munro Douglas has been charged for vehicle theft, assault, and criminal mischief for allegedly driving his truck into a police cruiser and evading police in a high speed chase down Monastery Street.

Douglas was apprehended in a drug sting coordinated by multiple agencies, including investigators from the United States Postal Service and Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs or SEACAD, after police intercepted around half-a-pound of methamphetamine in the mail. On Thursday (1-16-25), shortly before 6 p.m. police and SEACAD investigators were executing a search warrant for the drug delivery traced to 37-year-old Adam Fondell’s garage on Etolin Way. As officers parked near the alleyway that accesses Fondell’s garage, they heard an engine revving and saw headlights approaching quickly. Using dash camera footage, police were later able to identify Douglas driving the vehicle, a silver Dodge Ram pickup registered in his name, with Fondell in the passenger seat.



According to court documents, SEACAD officer Sterling Salisbury shouted “Police! Stop!” as Douglas sped towards the officers. The vehicle continued to accelerate, striking Salisbury’s rifle which was pressed against his shoulder, pushing him backward. Douglas continued to accelerate toward Sitka officer Parker White, who jumped into his patrol vehicle to avoid being hit by the truck. Douglas struck White’s patrol vehicle repeatedly before fleeing the scene. At that time, police say Sitka officer Amber Blackmon fired one round from her rifle.

After a high speed chase down Monastery Street, Fondell and Douglas abandoned the truck on Verstovia Street, and fled on foot to Sitka High School. Fondell was apprehended, but police say school security shows Douglas hiding in the high school shop area for two hours, before allegedly stealing a car from the parking lot.

Douglas was arrested on Friday (1-18-25) and charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of failing to stop at the direction of a peace officer in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and vehicle theft in the first degree, all Class C felonies.

Fondell and 38-year-old April McLaughlin were both arrested on felony drug charges, with bail set at $200,000 and $60,000, respectively. Bail for Douglas was set at just over $50,000. He is currently being held at the Sitka jail.