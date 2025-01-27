Friends of Sitka Public Library and the library hold an adult spelling bee 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Organizer Jeff Budd joined KCAW for The Morning Interview to discuss the annual event and library fundraiser:

Teams of one or two are allowed. The entry fee is $20 per person. A team may have someone under 18 accompanied by a team member over 18. Prizes are local business gift certificates, a first prize is $100 and four other prize categories. Those with questions can email jbudd3500@gmail.com.