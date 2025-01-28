When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight, it will consider whether to invite a Kodiak company to bid on a contract to operate the new haulout.



The city haulout project is on track to be completed later this spring, funded in large part by money from the sale of the former Sitka Community Hospital building. The project, approved by voters in 2022, has wide support from Sitka’s fishing fleet after the local, privately owned haulout closed its doors.

The city plans to contract out haulout services, and has narrowed it down to one bidder. At a meeting in mid-January, the Gary Paxton Industrial Park Board voted unanimously to recommend the assembly invite Highmark Marine to bid on haulout operations. But its vote was met with pushback from local fishermen, with some worrying that it would lead to a more expensive boat yard than locals can afford.



In other business the assembly will consider a list of legislative priorities for this year, and whether to approve a new commercial and recreational use plan for municipal land.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.