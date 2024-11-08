Sonya Smith (l.) with granddaughter Maria and son Jonathan (r.). (Sonya Smith photo)

Note: Candidate Statements on KCAW are not an endorsement of the candidate. All candidates have been offered an opportunity to publish a candidate statement. The Sitka Tribal Council election is Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

I am ‘Lingit and Haida, My ‘Lingit name is ShoolNik, my clan are the Kaach.adi people from Kake, also known as the Raven~Sockeye clan. My parents were Henry and Jada Smith, who lived here until the end of their lives in 2016 and 2017. My son also works in Sitka and provides for his family.

My value statement: overall I see alcoholism and other drugs have impacted Sitka’s service delivery programs for healthcare in the following ways: 1. mental health, 2. suicide, 3. family dysfunction and separation. As Tribal citizens we need to bridge this gap between healthcare and culture.

In my personal life I am dedicated to long-term sobriety of 32 years. This includes being a mother, grandmother, auntie and sister.

I worked directly with youth for the past nine years, mainly teens. I began as a Night-Awake staff and finished as the Cultural Specialist, then became self-employed as a Tribal artist.

One thing I believe the Tribe is doing well in serving Tribal citizens is through the Food Sovereignty and the Senior Citizen Program. It would be wonderful to see coffee-time with elders expanding to a fry bread and chowder lunch.

I would like to see change within the Tribal Council by having term-limits apply to everyone who has already served in the past.

I am motivated to help create change.

In closing I believe the Council serves in many capacities, if I’m elected into the Council I would like to make my contribution through the health care infrastructure. My goal would be to ultimately serve our Tribal citizens.